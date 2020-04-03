Maher: Trump ‘Favoring Certain States’ on Coronavirus Is More Impeachable Than Ukraine

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that President Trump has been “favoring certain states over the others” in the coronavirus response and that this is “even more of an impeachable offense than what he did with Ukraine or Russia.”

Maher said, “I find one of the most galling parts of this is that the president is favoring certain states over the others. Governors who are nice to him, as he calls it, get a lot of attention and all the equipment they want. To me, this is even more of an impeachable offense than what he did with Ukraine or Russia.”

