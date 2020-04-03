McCarthy: Pelosi’s Coronavirus Response ‘Pure Politics’

Friday on “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) voiced his displeasure with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) response to the coronavirus pandemic after she created a new House committee to oversee actions taken against the coronavirus.

McCarthy said Pelosi’s actions have been “pure politics,” adding that creating an oversight committee despite already having three oversight entities created in the recently passed CARES Act is “redundant.”

“This is redundant,” McCarthy argued. “But what’s most telling here is who she appointed. She didn’t go with the Oversight Committee chair, her own, she appointed [James] Clyburn. Remember what Clyburn said — her majority whip — he said this is a time to restructure into their vision — government. This isn’t about oversight. It sounds like pure politics.”

He continued, “Really, what the speaker should be focused on: what we need to deliver to the American public, let’s take care of the crisis at hand right now. We have five different oversights already looking at this, and this is what she comes up with? We need to implement the trillions of dollars that we just said that we passed. Let’s get it to small business, let’s get people continuing to work, let’s make sure we get that $140 billion out to the hospitals that actually need it — our modern-day soldiers in the medical community.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent