Brooks: Coronavirus Not Being Handled ‘Competently’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that the coronavirus outbreak is not being “competently” handled.

Brooks said, “I don’t think we can say things are competently being handled. The — what’s happening to the Comfort, the Naval medical ship in New York state, is something of a regulatory travesty.”

After discussing problems with testing, Brooks added, “Some of the uniforms and supplies are still not getting to New York state. So, it does not look like we have mobilized the way you would think a country with a first-class Defense Department or a first-class set of bureaucracies would mobilize.”

