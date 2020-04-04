Brooks: Coronavirus Relief Bill ‘One of the Worst Economic Packages’ ‘in a Time of Crisis’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks sharply criticized the coronavirus relief bill as “one of the worst economic packages, maybe in American history, certainly in a time of crisis.”

Brooks stated, “I would say that, when we look at the bill that was passed by Congress a couple of weeks ago, the stimulus bill, we’ll regard it as one of the worst economic packages, maybe in American history, certainly in a time of crisis. What they’re doing in Europe is, they’re preserving their businesses. They’re keeping people employed. … And we didn’t do that. We took a more individualistic approach, we’ll just give you $1,200. We had a backstop measure, which is 350 billion for businesses. We should increase that to 600 billion, 700 billion, so businesses can keep their payroll.”

