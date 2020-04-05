Dick Morris: ‘Perfectly Possible for Cuomo to Replace Biden’ as Dem Nominee

During Sunday’s “The Cats Roundtable” on New York AM 970 radio, political commentator and former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris weighed in on the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination to take on President Donald Trump.

Morris said although former Vice President Joe Biden “thinks he has the nomination sewn up,” he could see a “write-in movement” for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who he praised as having done “very well” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Biden thinks he has the nomination sewn up, but I’m not so sure,” Morris told host John Catsimatidis. “Cuomo has been doing very well with his daily press event, and the heart-wrenching drama of him and his brother on the air really attracted vast audiences a tremendous sympathy. It’s perfectly possible for Cuomo to replace Biden as a nominee. Biden has at the moment about 1,200 delegates, but you need 1,900 to win the nomination. And most of the states have postponed their primaries.”

He continued, “And New York, with over 200 delegates, has postponed its primary until June 23, the last in the country. I don’t think that’s coincidence. I think Cuomo may have postponed it so that it would increase his chances. And you could have a write-in movement for Cuomo. You literally could have him not declaring, not setting up a committee, not campaigning, just sitting there in Albany doing his job. … And he could win. And he could win enough delegates to win the nomination.”

Morris also said if a poll were conducted between the New York governor and Biden, Cuomo would win, which he said Trump should be prepared for.

“Cuomo would be a very different order-of-magnitude opponent than Biden was,” he stated.

