Whitmer: More Lives Will Be Lost Because Trump Does Not Have a National Coronavirus Strategy

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) complained on “Fox News Sunday” that President Donald Trump not having a national strategy on the coronavirus pandemic would cause more people to die.

Whitmer said, “I’m grateful for the help that we’ve gotten. Three hundred ventilators will save 300 lives, maybe 600, if we can use one vent for two people like doctors, are working on here in Michigan. But I will say this not having a national strategy where there is one policy for the country as opposed to a patchwork based on who the governor is something that I think is creating a more porous situation where COVID-19 will go longer, and more people will get sick. Sadly more lives may get lost.”

When asked about her back and forth with the president, Whitmer said, “None of the comments that I’ve made have been a personal attack in nature, I don’t do that kind of thing. I got elected in a state that voted for President Trump in 2016 the state then voted overwhelmingly for me. I won by almost 10 points in 2018. I don’t wage those kind of political attacks. What I do though is I speak truth to power, and the fact of the matter is it’s not a national patchwork policy it is patchwork because we’re leaving it to the governors. If we had a national strategy I think it would be better for us in the long run. That is just an analysis of the science and the facts and what is going on in the country. I think that’s a fair thing to observe.”

