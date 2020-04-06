ABC’s Hostin: Trump’s Coronavirus Press Conferences Are ‘Endangering American Lives’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin accused President Donald Trump of “endangering American lives” with “misinformation” during the administration’s press conferences on the coronavirus pandemic.

Hostin said, “I just don’t even think that certain networks should even air these press conferences. I think they are akin to Trump’s rallies. I think they’re dangerous for the American Public. I mean, I almost think that you listen to them at your own peril.”

She continued, “You know, February 26th, you have Donald Trump saying, there were 15 cases of coronavirus in the United States, known cases because there wasn’t a lot of testing. He was saying things like, you know, we’re going to get control of this, and it will be down to zero. As of today, we have about almost 10,000 deaths in the United States. We have 338,000 cases, known cases because, again, there isn’t enough testing. So the fact that people are tuning in at 7:00 p.m. on a Sunday night and listening to all of this misinformation, I think, is endangering American lives.”

She added, “I don’t even know at this point why people are tuning in and why networks are broadcasting it. I think you don’t tune in. Networks don’t broadcast it, and then on the back end, you only listen to people like Dr. Fauci, perhaps like Sanjay Gupta, but you don’t listen to them in realtime because I think people’s lives are at stake.”

