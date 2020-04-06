Barrasso: We Should Make Sure the CARES Act Works Before Fourth Stimulus Package

Monday, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) shared his reaction to Democrats pushing for a fourth coronavirus stimulus package amid the ongoing pandemic.

Barrasso told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that before making new legislation, it should be confirmed whether or not the CARES Act works as intended. He added that in the next package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her colleagues need to refrain from adding their “big liberal wish list.”

“First, we have to make sure that this last bill, the CARES Act, actually works to get relief to the people that need it, which is just about everybody in America, to make sure that the healthcare providers get what they need and to make sure that our small businesses get these loans,” Barrasso stated. “We’ve put out 17,000 loans already, about $5 billion, but there’s $350 billion in this project.”

“With regard to a fourth package, I believe that there will be one, but I have to tell you, Sandra, there is just no way that Nancy Pelosi can once again bring to that her list of liberal, leftist approaches of the green new deal, election reform, things she’s talking about diversity of court reports,” he continued. “This is a crisis that our country is facing. Anything in this fourth package has to make sure that we have fulfilled the needs that we promised would be met through the third package.”

