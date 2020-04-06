Franken: Sick ‘Malignant Narcissist’ Trump Making Governors ‘Blow Smoke up His Butt’ to Get Ventilators

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” comedian and former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) accused President Donald Trump of telling governors they have to “blow smoke up his butt to get their ventilators,” for hospital patients fighting coronavirus.

Franken said, “It’s just tragic. Part of the tragedy is you know, we were going to have a pandemic but not at this level if we had acted. If the President had acted.”

He continued, “Instead of those two months that you just talked about in your last segment, going past before the President even acknowledged that there was a real problem. And you know, sometimes people say, let’s put that two months away, but he still can’t do his job because he’s going out there and having — doing a reality show. This guy really thinks the government is a reality show when the rest of America is dealing with this reality. And he continues to lie. He continues to — he’s self-congratulatory.”

He added, “He is — you know, I’m not a psychiatrist, and I’ve not personally examined him, but it’s clear that he is, you know, a malignant narcissist or something on that order. He can’t help but to do this and cite his ratings and tell governors that they have to blow smoke up his butt to get their ventilators. That’s what he’s doing. And this is sick.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN