Pelosi: SCOTUS Wisconsin Primary Decision Undermines Democracy

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) criticized the U.S. Supreme Court for its ruling on Wisconsin’s primary election, accusing the court of “undermining” American democracy.

Pelosi said, “Well, people should not have to decide whether they can vote or be sick. That’s just not a good choice for anyone in a democracy. And you would think that the Supreme Court of the United States would not overturn a court decision which gave the voters extra time to do vote by mail by a few more days to get their vote by mail ballot in. So, you have the Supreme Court of the United States undermining the — our democracy. It’s really shameful. 5-4, surprise, surprise.”

