Meghan McCain: I Don’t Know If This White House Could Have ‘Bungled’ Coronavirus Response More

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain labeled President Donald Trump’s administration as having “bungled” their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

McCain said, “I don’t know if this White House and our government at large really could have bungled this more. It has been a complete existential awakening for me.”

She continued, “I don’t care how naive the American public thinks I am. I have believed in American and our institutions from the moment I was born on. When you see senators on both sides of the aisle being investigated for selling stock because they were obviously alerted and knew information about the severity of this virus and wanted to move their stock around to make money, in my opinion, which looks quite like war profiteering, we’re living in a different time. We’re living in a different time where there’s a rot infesting our government and our institutions and our leaders that is much graver and more extreme than I ever could have imagined.”

She added, “There’s a reason the American public has a healthy distrust from everyone in the administration down. Yes, of course, we should listen to Dr. Fauci, but when I am told a mask doesn’t do anything, go out, it’s fine, don’t worry about the mask, and then a few weeks later I’m told I have to be wearing a mask. Obviously, I think there’s a likelihood that I could still be being lied to by the government. I think that’s why we’re in the place that we’re in and so many people don’t know where to look. When you’re confused, you get tribal. For a lot of conservatives and a lot of Democrats, you’re going into their corners. I think it’s a very, very dangerous situation we’re in, and I do blame the top, I think like much of the rest of the women on the show.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN