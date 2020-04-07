Trump: Payroll Tax Cut ‘Would Be Fabulous’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” President Trump touted a payroll tax cut as a way to help boost the economy and stated that such a cut would be “immediate” and “over a little bit of an extended period.”

Trump said, “I agree that the payroll tax cut would be fabulous. … I’d like to have the payroll tax cut regardless of this problem that we just — that just arose recently. So, we’re looking at [a] payroll tax cut. That would be almost immediate, and it would be over a little bit of an extended period. Which is a good thing, too. And it would be very quick.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett