Carville: 2020 Is ‘Going to Be a Democratic Wipeout’ — Voters Don’t Want Four More Years of Trump

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” former lead strategist for Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign James Carville said the presumptive Democratic Party nominee former Vice President Joe Biden would “wipeout” President Donald Trump in 2020.

Williams said, “James, everyone I know, everyone I’ve spoken to knows someone who is sick or hopefully recently recovered or on a ventilator or has died of this. What, as you look at this, what’s the short version of what this is doing to Donald Trump, to his presidency thus far?”

Carville said, “First of all, he won with 46.1%. He’s literally lost 95% of the elections that have taken place between the time of his election and right now. His polling numbers are going down, and they’re awful. Usually, in a crisis – I mean, Jimmy Carter was at 67% in the Iran hostage crisis. The prime minister of Italy is over 70%. I’ll bet you 30 governors in the United States are over 70%. I’m totally, totally unimpressed by President Trump’s political prowess. I have absolutely no fear.”

He added, “What I do fear is what you had in Wisconsin, which is where they ran amok with the election and stopped people from voting. But if we go to post in November anything close to a level playing field, it’s going to be a Democratic wipeout. People are not going to vote for four more years of this. I hope this crisis abates. I totally do. We have some encouraging numbers even in Louisiana, as the governor said. I watch him every day. And there is some reason for encouragement. But if you look at even Singapore, they’re having a third wave. We’ve got a long way to go.”

