Pence: ‘We Could Be in a Very Different Place’ by End of the Month if We Follow Guidelines

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Vice President Mike Pence stated that if people continue to follow guidelines, “we could be in a very different place by the end of April, and we could be able to come to the president to work with governors to look for ways in weeks, not months, to begin to, as the president says, to reopen America, to reopen this economy.”

Pence also stated he “wouldn’t speculate on a date, but I can assure you that that’s in the hands of the American people. If every one of us will continue to do and implement the president’s coronavirus guidelines for America, if everyone will continue to put into practice all the things that you’ve been articulating on your program every day, we’ll continue to save lives, and we’ll reach that day much sooner than people thought in the beginning of this outbreak.”

