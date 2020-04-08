Perez: Stimulus Bill Needs to Have Resources for Vote by Mail

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” DNC Chair Tom Perez stated that the next stimulus bill should include resources to ensure every single state in the country has an option to vote by mail.

Perez said, “[W]e’re going to have another stimulus bill at the end of the month, and we need to make sure that we include in that bill more resources so that there are, in every single state, the option to vote by mail, vote no-excuse absentee. That’s what we have to do, Chris. Because you shouldn’t have to win the geographic lottery to vote.”

