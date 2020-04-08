Scarborough Calls on Networks to Have ‘Real Time Fact-Checker’ for Trump Press Conferences — ‘The President Is Lying’

Wednesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough delivered a long-winded rant focused on the need to fact-checking President Donald Trump’s claims made during his coronavirus press conferences.

An irate Scarborough accused Trump of “not trying to succeed” in combating the coronavirus in the United States, adding he is “spreading misinformation” in effort to cover-up the mistakes he made in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Scarborough also urged news networks, including his own, to v

“So, bringing us back as the president lies so much in these press conferences, I still for the life of me don’t understand why the networks, including our own, allow Donald Trump to lie for two hours to the American people,” Scarborough stated. “If he were giving good information, that would be one thing, but it is a lie. So, if this network or CNN or Fox is going to run him lying for two hours a night, they need a real-time exact checker.”

He later added, “You know what we don’t need? … We don’t need glibness when we come out of a press conference from the president of people rolling their eyes, saying, ‘Oh my god, he said this.’ They get distracted sometimes. I’m not just talking about our network, all the networks, they get distracted by the ground noise. ‘Can you believe the president said this? Can you believe he tweeted that?’ No. Get the facts, get his quotes, get the death toll, get the people in his administration that warning him from early January, put up his words, not your words. We don’t care what you have to say, we don’t care about your editorializing in April, get his quotes! Get his words! Get his statements! Get the fact that he’s trying to stop Americans from voting in the election by mail! And then get when the president says, ‘Yeah, I voted by mail because I’m allowed to do it but you’re not.’ That’s basically what he said.”

“These can’t continue unless they have a serious fact-checker that cuts in while the president is lying to the American people! If he gives facts, great, I’m all for it. I said from the beginning of this we’re all in this together. I said from the beginning I want the president to succeed because when he succeeds, we succeed and Americans don’t die! But he’s not succeeding. He’s not trying to succeed. In fact, he’s spreading misinformation. He’s trying to cover up all the mistakes he’s made over the past two months instead of looking forward trying to save senior citizens’ lives in Florida and Arizona and Wisconsin and Michigan and Pennsylvania and Ohio and North Carolina and all these states he actually gives a damn about,” Scarborough concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent