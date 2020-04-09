Gaetz: Bernie Sanders Continued Push for DNC Delegates Laying the Groundwork for AOC Presidential Run

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) offered his theory on why Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is continuing his quest for delegates at the Democratic National Convention despite ending his run for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination.

According to the Florida Republican, Sanders’ goal was to lay the groundwork for a 2024 presidential run for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“I think it’s something even more sinister,” he said. “Bernie Sanders still wants people to vote for him. He still wants delegates because the relic of the Bernie Sanders campaign will now lay the groundwork for the eventual Ocasio-Cortez run for the presidency. They want people on the platform committee, and on the rules committee, because even though Bernie Sanders was not able to drag our country into a socialist revolution, I think he’s still trying to revolutionize the Democratic Party for ideas animated most by Ocasio-Cortez.”

“Look, she was the energy behind that campaign, really from the beginning,” Gaetz added. “Now, I think that that’s going to be the next move for the progressive left.”

