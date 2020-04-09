Mnuchin: Economy Could Be Open in May

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that he believes it’s possible the U.S. economy could be reopened in May.

Host Jim Cramer asked, “Now, do you think, with this, there’s a possibility, if the doctors let us, that we could be open for business in the month of May?”

Mnuchin responded, “I do, Jim. I think as soon as the president feels comfortable with the medical issues, we are making everything necessary that American companies and American workers can be open for business and that they have the liquidity that they need to operate their business in the interim.”

