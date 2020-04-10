Levin to ‘Maduro Republicans and Democrats’: Name One Country That Has Grown, Created Jobs Through Deficit Spending, Inflation

Thursday at the end of his monologue that aired on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” conservative radio and Fox News host Mark Levin questioned the wisdom of Capitol Hill lawmakers and their quest to expand the federal government’s role in the American economy.

Levin made a plea to reopen the economy despite what is being said by others and told Fox News host Sean Hannity massive government interventions usually have not worked in the past.

“To be clear, President Trump hasn’t shut a signal business, the governors did,” he said. “So, I want to ask the Maduro Republicans and Democrats in Congress, massive deficit spending, can you name one country, just one, today or in the past that has grown and created jobs through massive deficit spending, inflation? I can name 20 that haven’t. Cut it out, get the people back to work, open up these states. These businesses can walk and chew gum at the same time.”

