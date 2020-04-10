Meeks: Voting Reform for 2020 Election ‘Has to Be’ in Next Bill

During an interview on MSNBC on Friday, Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) stated that voting reform “has to be” in the next coronavirus bill.

Host Joy Reid asked, “Is it going to be possible for Democrats to get voting reform for this November election into the next bill?”

Meeks responded, “It has to be. It’s disgusting, to me, that an individual who is a member of Congress [doesn’t] want people to vote. It’s — the very essence of our society is our democracy. People vote. People died for the right to vote. And we must be able to vote in November. And so, we should pass a bill to promote the very thing that we tell everybody else is extremely important, our democracy and the right to vote.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett