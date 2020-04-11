FNC’s Carlson: ‘We Have No Real Explanation for Why the Coronavirus Spread Throughout the West, but Not Throughout China’

On Friday, during his show’s opening monologue, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson said there were still questions about the coronavirus/COVID-19 spread that have gone unanswered, or in some cases unasked.

Carlson said one of those mysteries pertained to the virus’ seemingly selective nature, hitting some places hard while not others.

“A new draft paper by a team of scholars in Los Alamos National Laboratory, concludes that the Wuhan coronavirus is actually highly, highly infectious,” Carlson said. “Based on extensive case analysis, the researchers estimate that the average infected Wuhan resident infected 5.7 other people. That’s enough to double the epidemic in fewer than three days. Is that estimate accurate? We don’t know if it is. An awful lot of the conclusions about this virus have turned out to be embarrassingly wrong. That’s happened again and again, as we’ve told you, often with enormous consequences.”

“But for a moment, imagine this new number from Los Alamos is correct and the size of the outbreak in Wuhan was doubling every three days. Among other things, that would mean that a huge number of people there were infected with the coronavirus,” he continued. “Here’s the mystery. The Chinese government allowed five million residents to flee the City of Wuhan before they locked it down in January. Most of these people presumably went on to other places within China, and yet, according to the Chinese government, and by the way, as well as all available evidence we now have in the West, there were no other major outbreaks in China — not in Shanghai, not in Chengdu, not in Beijing. Meanwhile, other cities all over Europe and the United States have been brought to their knees by the virus. How could this be? It doesn’t seem to make any sense at all.”

Carlson added, “For some reason, almost nobody in the American media has even asked about it. That’s strange. At this point, we have no real explanation for why the coronavirus spread throughout the West, but not throughout China. We should find that out.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor