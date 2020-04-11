Sanders: Ensuring Everyone Can Vote with Paper Ballot a ‘Very, Very High Priority’ in Next Coronavirus Bill

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that it is a “very, very high priority” for him and “many” others in the Democratic Party, that the next piece of coronavirus legislation ensures “that every American in this country is able to vote through a paper ballot in November.”

Sanders said, “So, it is a very, very high priority for me, and I think for many other Democrats, as we go forward on the new piece of legislation — and I’ve got a lot of ideas on that one — but certainly, one of the highest priorities must be to make sure that every American in this country is able to vote through a paper ballot in November.”

