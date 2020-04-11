Trump: ‘We’ll Be Back Bigger and Better and Stronger Than Ever Before — You Watch’

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” President Donald Trump had a very optimistic view of what was to come in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic’s stranglehold on the American economy.

Trump explained as the country starts to make moves to return to normalcy, you’ll see momentum within the economy, which he described as a “tremendous surge” and a “rocket ship.”

“[W]e’re working very hard with Congress on stimulus and taking care of our workers and taking care of people whose fault this was not,” he said. “And we’re doing very well. The Paycheck Plan, as you know, is moving along quickly. That’s the workers of companies that — we’re loaning money companies. They’re able to pay their workers. It’s a thing that’s doing really well. And it’ll be very shortly a lot of money is going to be given to employees. We have to keep it all together. But a lot of things are happening. And I think the stimulus coupled with this pent-up demand and everybody wanting to get out and go back to work, I think we’re going to have just a tremendous surge.”

“I think it’s going to be like a rocket ship — I really believe that,” Trump continued. “We’ll have to see what happens. But there’s a lot of things happening. But you know, with all of that, we still have to remember all of the people that perished. We did it. We did it the right way. We took care of social distancing and all of the things, words that nobody ever heard before, frankly, and phrases. But if we didn’t do that, if we would have bulled through it, you could have had, you know, there were estimates, 2.2 million people. Well, if you cut that in more than half and you said a million and cut that in half, you say 500,000, it just would have been unacceptable. So we’ve all had to go through a lot.”

He added, “The people of our country have gone through a lot. But we did it the right way. And we look like we’ll be coming in on the very, very low side, really below the lowest, the lowest side of the curve of death. And it’s a horrible thing. But a lot of pain in the country, a lot of — a lot of great, great, serious pain. But we’ll be back bigger and better and stronger than ever before. You watch.”

