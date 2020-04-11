TX Gov. Abbott: I’ll Issue Executive Order Next Week on Safe Reopening of Businesses

During a press conference on Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) announced that he will issue an executive order next week “talking about what will be done in Texas about reopening Texas businesses also in a way that will be safe for that economic revitalization.”

Abbott said, “Next week, I will be providing an executive order, talking about what will be done in Texas about reopening Texas businesses also in a way that will be safe for that economic revitalization. We will focus on protecting lives while restoring livelihoods. … We can do both.”

(h/t Fox News)

