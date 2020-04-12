Mark Cuban on Running for President: ‘Keeping the Door Open’

During a “Fox News Sunday” interview, billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban continued to openly flirt with the idea of running for president.

Cuban, who hinted at a future presidential bid in 2017 as a Republican and has again recently opened pondered the idea of running, said he is not pursuing a bid at this time, but he is “keeping the door open.”

Host Chris Wallace noted Cuban has toyed with the idea of running, asking, “You’re not really serious about this, are you?”

“Hey, unique circumstances, you just never know, Chris,” Cuban replied. “I never would have considered it prior to a month ago, but now things are changing rapidly and dramatically.”

He added, “I’m not saying no, but it’s not something that I’m actively pursuing. I’m just keeping the door open.”

“But are you saying this is something that is serious?” Wallace pressed.

The “Shark Tank” star responded, “As it is today, I’d say probably not that it’s not going to happen. But again, so much can change. You just never know. This is not something we’ve seen before. This is obviously a unique set of circumstances and so I’m just not going to say no. You just don’t know what can happen between now and November.”

