CDC Director Redfield: ‘We Are Nearing the Peak Right Now’

In a Monday interview with NBC’s “Today,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield shined some hope on the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Redfield, the United States is “nearing the peak” in coronavirus cases. He added that the numbers are “stabilizing across the country.”

“I think, Savannah, we are nearing the peak right now,” he told host Savannah Guthrie. “I think we’ll sometime, hopefully, this week, we will be able to say — you’ll know when you’re at the peak when the next day is less than the day before. But clearly the rate, we are stabilizing across the country right now in terms of the state of this outbreak.”

Guthrie asked Redfield if he thinks it is “conceivable” the United States starts opening up around May 1 as President Donald Trump has said is his most recent target date.

“You know, I think it’s important to look at the country as many different separate situations,” he replied. “This pandemic has affected different parts of the country differently. We’re looking at the data carefully, county by county by county. We will be assessing that. Clearly, the things that need to happen for the reopening is what’s happening with the numbers of new cases.”

