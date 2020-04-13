CNN’s King: Trump Played ‘Propaganda’ Video in WH Briefing Room at Taxpayer’s Expense

Monday on CNN’s “Situation Room,” network anchor John King accused President Donald Trump of playing a “propaganda” video at the coronavirus press conference.
King said, “The president has every right to defend himself. The president has a few key points he wants to make about his action on the China ban. He is absolutely correct. However, I spent nine and a half years, close to ten years in that building, including in the briefing room as the White House correspondent, many of them working with you in back in the Clinton administration, and then I stayed on through the George W. Bush administration. That was propaganda. That was propaganda, not just a campaign video. That was propaganda aired in the briefing room. It was selective cherry-picked information.”
He continued, “On February 26, he said this is the flu, like a flu. In that same press conference, he said we are going to get 15 people, within a couple of days, it will be down to zero. I could go on and on with other things the president has said. He has every right to defend himself, every right to push back and challenge things that are not true, but to pay a propaganda video at taxpayer expense in the White House briefing room is a new — you can insert your favorite word — from this administration.”
He added, “That is just plain out propaganda.”
