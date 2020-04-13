Cuomo: We’ll Sue if Trump Issues Order That Puts New Yorkers in Danger

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) stated that if President Trump ordered something that jeopardized the health of New Yorkers “we would just be off to a lawsuit.”

Cuomo argued that President Trump does not have the authority to make states reopen, and that “if he tried an edict from the White House that put the people of the state of New York in jeopardy or violated what I thought was in their best interest, from a public health point of view, we would just be off to a lawsuit. And that’s the only way this really horrendous situation could get worse, is if you now see a war between the federal government and the states.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett