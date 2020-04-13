Collins: We May See ‘Whole Different Economy’ Out of Coronavirus

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) commented on the state of the U.S. economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

Collins advised he sees some areas of the country opening up before other parts of the country depending on the flattening of the curve in those areas.

“I think you’ll see some areas open up quicker than others, it just depends on where the virus is staging at, but I think you have to take both the science and the economics into play here as we continue this. We can’t stay shut down forever,” Collins told host Maria Bartiromo. “But we’ve also got to make sure that we’re taking care of people’s health as well.”

Collins said it is a “possibility” the economy opens back up in the next month. He also emphasized he sees new areas of growth in the economy when it reopens as a result of the virus.

“[I]n light of these things, we’re also going to find new areas of growth in our economy that we didn’t have before,” he stated. “In our telecommuting, how we’re talking, how we’re communicating, these are going to open up new opportunities as well, even as businesses get back in to play, we may see a whole different economy … out of this.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent