Rand Paul on His Coronavirus Experience: ‘No Symptoms’ — Never Had Headache, Body Ache, Fever or Cough

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), fresh off of his bout with coronavirus, told Fox News Channel on Monday he had what he deemed to be an “extraordinarily mild case.”

According to Paul, who is now serving as a volunteer at his local hospital, he did not show the symptoms others had because of the virus.

“Well, you know, in my case, I had an extraordinarily mild case,” he said. “I had no symptoms. Never had a headache. Never had a body ache. Never had a fever. Never had a cough. I didn’t really have any symptoms. In fact, I would have never gone to the hospital had I not — or not to the hospital, I would not have even gone to the doctor’s office had I not known this was about and that I had been traveling so much.”

“So it’s a bizarre sort of situation that some people get very, very sick, you know, even die from this, and some people get no symptoms,” Paul continued. “They’ve tested people in Iceland where they’ve tested, you know, a large body of the population of Iceland and they found that about 50 percent of the people were positive have no symptoms. And so there’s something about this illness that’s not just the illness, but your immune response to it. And it may be some sort of genetic thing that some people are genetically predisposed to an overwhelming immune response that ends up making the patient very sick with their lungs filling up with fluid and then other people, like myself, get virtually no symptoms.”

