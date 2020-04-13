Santorum: Trump Can’t Overrule Governors Forcing States to Reopen

Monday on CNN, network political commentator former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) said despite President Donald Trump announcing the decision to reopen states was the president’s decision, Santorum argued that was not the case.

Host John King said, “Help me out on this constitutional question here. You are a constitutional conservative, and you have different views on federal powers. The president tweeted earlier today that it is his call, we live in a 50-state republic.”

He asked, “The president can’t order the reopening of the American of the economy, correct?”

Santorum said, “That’s correct, but the president can set a tone.”

He added, “President can set a tone for that. I agree the president can’t, nor should he try to overrule. It won’t work. But what he can do is set a tone saying, ‘It’s time to start getting back to work.’… Just because the president says go back to work doesn’t mean people are going to go back to work. They’ll want some level of comfort.”

