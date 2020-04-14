Albright: ‘China Really Does Bear Responsibility’ and We Have to ‘Press Them’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Daily Briefing,” former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright stated that China does hold responsibility for “a lot of the problems at the beginning,” of the coronavirus outbreak, and that China needs to be pressed on issues like supply chains.

Albright said, “I think that China really does bear responsibility for a lot of the problems at the beginning, not having revealed any information, lack of transparency, and that is something that we have to deal with. Because I think that it really did harm the whole situation. … I think we need to figure out how to press them now on a whole series of issues that we need to cooperate on, some on the supply chains, some on the way that we’re going to have to deal internationally with this.”

Albright added that she wouldn’t consider defunding the World Health Organization, arguing that if you aren’t at the table, you can’t get reform.

She later added that the U.S. does have to work with China to combat the virus, but that we can still hold them accountable.

