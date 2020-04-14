DeWine: I’ll Make the Decision on Reopening State, But Will Consult with W.H.

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) stated that the decision on whether to reopen his state will be a decision that he makes, but he will consult with the White House in making such a decision.

DeWine said he has a good relationship with the White House and he thinks the president will “be very influential, just as when he told people to stay home. … So, I think that’s what the president’s talking about.”

He added, “I have to make the decision. That’s my responsibility, but we’re certainly going to consult with the White House. And I think what sometimes is missed is how much flow back and forth between the governors and the White House.”

DeWine further stated, “Ultimately, the buck stops with me and stops with the other governors. But, again, I understand what the president’s saying. I mean, he’s aspirational. He wants to get us back to work and he’s frustrated. And I’m aspirational. I want to get us back to work, and I’m frustrated. … I don’t blame the president for describing it that way. And we’re certainly going to work with the president.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett