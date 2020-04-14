Pence: We Expect FDA Approval on New Antibody Test ‘in a Matter of Days’ – Could Create More Than 20 Million Tests a Month

During a portion of an interview set to air on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Vice President Mike Pence said he expects the FDA to approve a new coronavirus antibody test in days, and that such approval could create more than 20 million new tests per month.

Pence said, “We expect the FDA to approve a new antibody test in a matter of days. And, if approved, could literally create more than 20 million new tests a month…that’ll be a test that will tell you whether you have had the coronavirus in the past and that — whether you might, in fact, be immune to it going forward.”

