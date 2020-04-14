Schumer: Attacking W.H.O. Isn’t Making America Better

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that President Trump won’t make the situation in the United States better by criticizing the World Health Organization and all the president’s energy seems to be focused on attacking other people.

Schumer said, “He goes after the W.H.O. What good is it? How is it going to make the country better by going after the W.H.O. one day or the press one day or the governors one day or Pelosi one day or me one day? That’s all he seems to — that’s seems to [be] where his energy is. At the same time, we don’t have a regime of testing.”

