Pritzker: ‘I’ve Given Up’ on Promises of Testing Help from Feds, ‘Doing What We Need to Do Despite’ Trump

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker (D) stated that he has “given up” on any promises of help with coronavirus testing from the federal government and his state is “doing what we need to do despite” President Trump.

While discussing testing, Pritzker said, “We’ve gotten very little help from the federal government. It’s fine. I’ve given up on any promises that have been made. I hope something will get delivered from the federal government, but I don’t expect it anymore.”

He added that President Trump is “near irrelevant when it comes to this question of testing, anyway.”

Pritzker further stated that Illinois is “doing what we need to do despite him.”

