Scarborough: Trump ‘Destroying His Chance of Getting Reelected’ with Coronavirus Briefings

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday suggested President Donald Trump is “destroying” his 2020 reelection chances by making himself a part of the daily coronavirus task force press briefings.

Scarborough said Trump is “scaring the hell out of voters” by speaking at the briefings, noting when he said earlier in the week that presidents have “total authority.”

“It’s like the kids in ‘Willy Wonka’ where they just keep eating and they keep blowing up and the democrats have to be like Gene Wilder in the first one, how about this, where Gene Wilder, as they’re running to doors and doing things they’re not supposed to be doing and blowing up, Gene Wilder going, ‘No, don’t. Stop,'” Scarborough emphasized. “Well, Democrats have to be feeling that way.”

“He’s destroying his chance of getting reelected by doing this every day,” he continued. “And, Mika, he goes out there and he’s scaring the hell out of voters every day by what he’s doing. And then when he went out yesterday or the day before, I forget, I think it was the day before, and he started — he sounded like [Benito] Mussolini by saying the power of the president is complete and I have complete, total authority.”

