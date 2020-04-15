Whitmer: We Can’t Pit People Against Each Other, Whether It’s W.H.O. or Governors

During an interview on MSNBC on Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) stated that we can’t pit people against each other, “whether it’s the W.H.O. or it is the nation’s governors or it is the president of another country.”

Whitmer said, “We need to stop pitting one another against each other, whether it’s the W.H.O. or it is the nation’s governors or it is the president of another country. Right now, all of our energy needs to be focused on fighting COVID-19 as the United States of America, on behalf of every American in this country, no matter what state they live in.”

