Behar to Michigan Protesters: Are You Willing to Sign Away Your Right to Treatment?

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said the Michigan protesters at the state capitol in Lansing, MI, on Wednesday who opposed the stay-at-home order issued Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) should answer if they are willing “to sign away their right to treatment” if they get infected with coronavirus.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “So Joy, you have questions you wanted to ask the protesters?”

Behar said, “Well, I would like to ask them if they’re willing to sign away their right to treatment if and when they get infected. Are you going to say, I don’t need a ventilator because I thought I should go out and defy the governor’s order, OK? And I would like to know if people in states who are following the guidelines like us in New York, can be sure those people don’t come here. They blocked an ambulance the other day. Can’t they be charged and arrested for that? I understand the fact that you know, they can’t get their veggies, but hello. We’re talking about this disease being way more infecting and worse than they even thought, you know?”

She added, “By the way, they’re watching Fox a little too much. They’re watching Laura Ingraham who tweeted, ‘time to get your freedom back,’ and the brilliant Jeanine Pirro, she said, the infection rate would drop as the weather warms. This is who they’re listening to. Again, do you say, ‘I won’t get the treatment if I get the virus?’ That’s my question.”

