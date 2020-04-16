Biden: Trump’s Coronavirus Response ‘Bizarre’ — Has Elderly to Sixth Graders Questioning ‘Who’s In Charge’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden said President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response had both elderly and young Americans questioning the president’s leadership.

Biden said, “One of the things that I think is the root of this, and I think it goes all the way down to our children, even the kids in grade school —they basically hear through their parents talking or what they see on television that the president says, ‘It is not my responsibility.’ He doesn’t take responsibility. He’s president of the United States of America. Even, you know, a kid in 8th grade, the president is supposed to be— they don’t think commander-in-chief. The president is supposed to take care of things. He says, ‘I take no responsibility for that, it is not my fault, it is somebody else’s fault.’ He is doing the exact —I know it sounds sort of strange—but he is doing the exact thing we teach our kids not to do, blame somebody else. ‘Not me, the other guy. Not me, the other guy.'”

He continued, “I mean this is the president of the United States. I have no proof of this, but every instinct in my body tells me people from the elderly in nursing homes all the way to a kid who is home from school in 6th grade says, ‘Well, who is in charge? Who’s in charge. How is this thing going to get together?’ I know that sounds silly in one sense, but I really believe it is basic human nature.”

He added, “So the president, instead of saying, ‘Here is my plan. This is what we’re going to do. This is how we’re going to get you tested. This is how we’re going to do this,’ he doesn’t take responsibility, and he says the most bizarre things.”

