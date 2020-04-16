Biden: Trump’s Reopening Guidelines Aren’t Bad, But Lack Hard Details

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that President Trump’s guidelines for reopening the country aren’t “irrational,” but are vague and punt to the states.

Biden said, “I wouldn’t call it a plan, I think what he’s done — he’s kind of punted. He’s decided that he’s not — he doesn’t have the right to make the call for the country. And he talks about phases that, in a generic sense, seem to me, from all I’ve learned and all I’ve listened and my morning briefs from the docs I talk to, is not irrational, but it doesn’t give you any hard guidelines.”

He further stated that testing is crucial to reopening and we’re “way behind on the testing piece.” And called for the establishment of a production board to oversee testing.

