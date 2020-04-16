Biden: ‘We Have an Opportunity’ to ‘Change the Mindset’ on Minimum Wage

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that the post-coronavirus recovery will require big thinking and “we have an opportunity now to significantly change the mindset of the American people,” on issues such as the minimum wage.

Biden stated, “I think the way to get through this is we have to deal with stimulating the economy, but then we have to deal with recovery, recovery. And the way you deal with recovery is you think much bigger than we have before. … I think we have an opportunity now to significantly change the mindset of the American people, things they weren’t ready to do, even two, three years ago. They’re now going oh, my Lord, look at all those people out there making minimum wage who are saving their lives, look at all the people out there stocking the shelves, look at all the people who are making sure that they’re sanitizing the areas you go into. These are people who deserve to be treated better. I think you’re going to see minimum wages going up.”

Biden also predicted changes in health care, education, and equality.

He further stated, “We have an opportunity now, to take in a recovery act, a real recovery, we can fundamentally change the science relating to global warming. And we can create, seriously, create 10 million good-paying jobs.”

