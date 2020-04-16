Cruz: ‘Sanction Chinese Officials’ Who Are ‘Censoring’ Health Information

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) touted legislation to sanction officials in China who are “actively censoring and silencing” information on public health.

Cruz said, “We’ve now seen that it’s not just a human rights threat, but it is also a threat to national security and global health. When it comes to this Wuhan outbreak, the Chinese Communist government has direct responsibility, direct culpability, for silencing, for covering it up.”

He added, “I think there needs to be direct accountability. I introduced legislation today to sanction Chinese officials that are engaged in actively censoring and silencing public health information that endangers the lives of Americans and people across the globe.”

Cruz further stated that there needs to be a “careful accountability” as to whether the Chinese government “played an inadvertent part in the outbreak itself.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett