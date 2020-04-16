Job Creators Network’s Ortiz Calls on Americans to Demand Dems Quit Delaying Small Business Relief

In a Thursday interview with “Fox & Friends,” Job Creators Network president and CEO Alfredo Ortiz urged the American public to reach out to Democratic Party leadership to demand they quit delaying additional small business now that the funds from the Paycheck Protection Program have run out.

Ortiz noted that the program is now “officially out of money” as of Wednesday night, and every passing hour without relief results in losing “33,000 jobs basically.”

“This is ridiculous,” Ortiz emphasized. “There’s absolutely no reason why Pelosi or Schumer should be taking these positions. And look, at the end of the day, Schumer … has the power to do it. It’s shameless, quite frankly, that they haven’t done that. I urge them today, and anybody who is listening who is a small business owner, who has friends or relatives who own a small business, I urge them to pick up the phone, email, whatever it takes, but call Schumer, email them, text them, whatever it takes, but we must get that funding done today — not tomorrow, not a week from now, not May 4.”

“Again, we urge folks to go out, blow up their phones, blow up their emails,” he added. “We’ve got to act fast on this.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent