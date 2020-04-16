Lindsey Graham: China Is the Largest State Sponsor of Pandemics — ‘They Need to Pay a Price’

Thursday on Fox News, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) decried China’s handling of the immediate discovery of the coronavirus infection, and how China neglected to prevent the spread.

Graham label them the “largest state sponsor of pandemics,” and argued the communist nation should be held responsible.

“All the evidence indicates that they locked their country down to protect their people,” Graham said. “They did not tell the world about the true state of play inside China. Iran is the largest state-sponsor of terrorism. China is the largest state sponsor of pandemics. This is the third or fourth pandemic that came out of China. This may have happened — the infection may have happened in a lab but the evidence seems to suggest it spread at these wet markets. What do we do to Iran, who is a bad actor? We sanctioned Iran. What should we do to the largest state-sponsor of pandemics not he globe? We should sanction China to get them to change their behavior. Senator [Ted] Cruz has a bill to do that.”

“If it were not for the irresponsibility of the Chinese Communist Party, there would be no pandemic in the world,” he added. “Americans would be alive today and 22 million people would be at work. China is responsible. It is time to hold them responsible. They are the largest state-sponsor of pandemics on the entire globe and they need to pay a price.”

