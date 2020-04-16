Scarborough: Trump’s GOP Acknowledging Bottom Line ‘More Important’ than Senior Citizens Dying

Thursday on his MSNBC show “Morning Joe,” Joe Scarborough weighed in on Republicans looking to reopen the United States economy with the spread of the coronavirus slowing down.

Scarborough said he finds it “interesting” that older people in Congress and the White House are ready to open the economy and allow senior citizens to die just to see the economy opened back up.

“Isn’t it interesting, Mika, we’re seeing a lot of senior citizens who are in the United States Senate saying, ‘Ah the hell with it, let old people die, let’s open the economy,'” argued Scarborough. “A lot of radio senior citizens are saying, ‘The hell with it, let’s open up the economy. A lot of people on pro-Trump cable news shows are saying the same thing. A lot of older people in the White House are saying it. But what they’re saying is, ‘Yeah … we’re rich enough to take care of ourselves in the White House.’ ‘We’re rich enough on talk radio to take care of ourselves.’ ‘We’re rich enough in the United States Senate, or cloistered enough in the United States Senate, to take care of ourselves, so you’re not going see us going out eating at restaurants.’ ‘You’re not going to see us going out with the economy starting back up, But we’re going to push the president and other people and governors to put political pressure … to get other people out there. Yes, they’re going to die, but what can you do? They’re not in the 1%.’ That’s their attitude, Mika. There’s no other way to put it.”

He added, “[I]t’s a growing argument in Donald Trump’s Republican Party, ‘Yes, senior citizens are going to die, but the bottom line is more important.'”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent