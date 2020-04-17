FNC’s Carlson: ‘Gretchen Whitmer Is a Ghoul’

Not only has Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) been one of the most outspoken opponents of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, she has also been one willing to use the powers of government to impose her will on citizens in the name of preventing the spread of the crisis. One such example highlighted by Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson during his Friday program is deeming joint replacement surgery an “elective procedure” but not abortion. According to Carlson, Whitmer’s decisions have been based on politics and ideology, not science.

He deemed the Michigan Democrat a “ghoul” for this approach to the coronavirus crisis.

“Gretchen Whitmer is a ghoul,” Carlson said. “She is a dangerous ideologue who knows nothing about science and doesn’t care to learn. Whitmer deems elective abortion essential because the abortion lobby has bankrolled her political career. She is encouraging liquor and lotto ticket sales in her state because sin taxes levied on the poorest people in Michigan fund her government. She bans church services because she knows who her political opponents are. These are not decisions rooted in epidemiology or science. They are partisan, political decisions — every one, and she is not the only governor making them right now.”

