Klobuchar: Misconduct Allegation Against Biden ‘Has Been Investigated’

During an interview on MSNBC on Thursday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) stated that the misconduct allegation against 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden “has been investigated.”

Klobuchar said, “He has said, and I agree with this, you’ve got to get to the bottom of every case and all allegations. I think the New York Times — I haven’t read all the stories. I read that one. Your viewers should read that. It was very thorough. They interviewed people. And I have done a lot of work on this. I actually led the effort to change the rules in the U.S. Senate so that it is easier to bring these cases forward and so that we have taxpayers not paying for bad conduct. I think this case has been investigated. I know the vice president as a major leader on domestic abuse, I worked with him on that. And I think that, again, the viewers should read the article. It was very thorough.”

