Pelosi: ‘Satisfied’ with Biden’s Answer on Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Friday on MSNBC, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she was “satisfied” with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden’s denial of the sexual misconduct allegations from a former staff assistant Tara Reade.

Ari Melber asked, “Final question on a different issue as you know there was an accusation of misconduct against Joe Biden. He’s publicly denied it. He’s the Democratic nominee. Are you satisfied with his answer?”

Pelosi said, “Yes, I am. I’m very much involved in this issue. I always want to give the opportunity that women deserve to be heard. I am satisfied with his answer, yes.”

