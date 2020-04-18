Clift: Trump ‘Looking for a Constitutional Challenge’ on W.H.O. Funding to Distract from Death Toll

Ian Hanchett

On Friday’s “McLaughlin Group,” the Daily Beast’s Eleanor Clift argued that by defunding the World Health Organization, President Trump is “really looking for a constitutional challenge. Because he’d rather talk about that than the numbers of dead.”

Clift stated, “[T]here’s a constitutional challenge, also, coming over the World Health Organization and its funding. The World Health Organization has its flaws. I will admit that. Everybody admits that. But they are coordinating research for a vaccine around the world. It’s not just American researchers who are in the race for a vaccine. They are doing important work. And the president can’t — this is money that’s been appropriated, earmarked by Congress. So, he’s really looking for a constitutional challenge. Because he’d rather talk about that than the numbers of dead.”

She added that President Trump “needs a scapegoat to make up for his failings.”

